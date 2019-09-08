US Open 2019: How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times

The US Open tennis tournament has stirred up plenty of drama once again this year.

Advertisement

Reigning Men’s Singles champion Novak Djokovic was forced to retire from his Round 4 match with Stan Wawrinka with a shoulder problem, while Roger Federer has been dumped out of the tournament in a shock quarter-final defeat.

The Swiss megastar was left stunned by unseeded Grigor Dimitrov in a five-set thriller on Tuesday night.

The Bulgarian will now face Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals, with Rafael Nadal the only top-10 seed left in the other half of the draw in the quarter-finals.

In the Women’s Singles, Serena Williams only conceded 15 points in the entire match against quarter-final opponent Wang Qiang in a 6-1 6-0 triumph which lasted just 44 minutes.

Johanna Konta was felled in the quarters by Elina Svitolina who will now take on Williams in New York.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 US Open tennis tournament.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the US Open 2019?

The first round of the US Open started on Monday 26th August 2019.

The tournament finishes on Sunday 8th September 2019 with the Women’s Doubles Final and the Men’s Singles Final.

Where is the US Open held?

The US Open takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

The Flushing Meadows complex has 22 tennis courts, and last year the new Louis Armstrong Stadium was opened as a venue for the US Open.

With a seating capacity of 14,000, this is the second largest venue in the complex.

How to watch and live stream the US Open in the UK

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Fans in the UK can stream the US Open action live on Amazon Prime Video.

New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.

Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.

Amazon hold the exclusive broadcast rights to the US Open until 2023 and will dip into the Premier League market with two full rounds of live games during the 2019/20 season.

How can I watch and stream the US Open live in the US?

Viewers in the US will be able to watch the coverage of the US Open on ESPN.

Coverage can also be streamed coverage through ESPN3 on the US Open website, and on ESPN+.

Who won the US Open in 2018?

Novak Djokovic claimed the Men’s Singles prize last year after sweeping aside popular star Juan Martin del Potro in the final.

Naomi Osaka shocked the world of tennis when she beat Serena Williams in the Women’s Singles final.

However, her first major triumph was overshadowed as Williams was penalised for calling the umpire a ‘thief’ during an argument, and the Serena fans booed Osaka during the trophy presentation.

This year should see Williams back in action, while Osaka will hope to bounce back after an early Wimbledon exit.

Advertisement

Andy Murray could well emerge in the doubles following his return to the courts, having successfully recovered from a serious hip injury.