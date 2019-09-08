Who are the celebrities running the Great North Run 2019?
The Great North Run is back for another edition of the race – RadioTimes.com brings you all the info on how to watch
The Great North Run is a favourite for many keen athletes from around the world.
Approximately 50,000 runners will take part in the grand event this weekend with a scattering of famous faces among the crowd.
Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick will return to his hometown of Newcastle for the big event – but who else could you spot?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of celebrities who will take part in the 2019 Great North Run.
Great North Run 2019 celebrities
Michael Carrick
Former Manchester United player
Nell McAndrew
Glamour model and TV personality
Philippa Tomson
Good Morning Britain correspondent
Matt Pagan
Britain’s Got Talent 2014 winner, Collabro singer
Zoe Birkett
Singer, actress and TV personality
Rob Deering
Comedian and musician
Steve Rider
Sports TV presenter
Gary Jones
Former Bradford City captain
Paul O’Neill
Former British Touring Car Championship driver
Marcus Bean
Chef and TV personality
Ian Stringer
BBC football commentator
James Carpenter
Radio presenter
Rendall Munroe
Boxer – Super Bantamweight champion
Andrew Balding
Racehorse trainer, brother of Clare Balding
CJ Challenger
Boxer – Super Welterweight champion
Hannah Russell
Two-time Paralympic swimming champion
Simon Donald
Co-founder of Viz magazine
Hannah Lee-Gray
Radio presenter
Steve Furnell
Radio presenter