TLC: How to watch WWE TLC for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

TLC is the last WWE main event of 2019 and is sure to be a thriller when the biggest names in Raw and Smackdown descend on Minneapolis.

Last year saw the first women’s Triple Threat TLC match in history and WWE organisers are planning something special this time too.

We are yet to see who will make the TLC event in December but it is expected to be a thriller.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch TLC on TV and online.

Where will TLC take place?

TLC will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

What time does TLC start?

WWE are yet to confirm the official start time of TLC.

However, it is expected that TLC will take place at midnight (UK time) on Monday 16th December 2019.

How can I watch WWE TLC in the UK?

WWE TLC will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans will also be able to purchase TLC on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off fee with the broadcast starting at midnight (UK time).

WWE TLC Card

To be confirmed

Who won at TLC 2018?

TLC 2018 saw the first ever women’s triple threat match, with Asuka beating Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. In doing so, Asuka successfully claimed her first ever SmackDown Women’s Championship title.

Yet the battle was infamous for Ronda Rousey’s entry into proceedings. Rousey prevented rivals Flair and Lynch from grabbing the belt, handing Asuka the freedom to climb the ladder and win the match.

Earlier, Rey Mysterio beat Randy Orton in a chairs match, while Rousey successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship against Nia Jax.

And in the penultimate fight Dean Ambrose beat Seth Rollins with a surprise victory to claim the Intercontinental Championship.