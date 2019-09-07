Scotland v Belgium: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

Scotland are in need of three points on Monday to aid their Euro 2020 qualification dreams – but are in for a tricky evening against high-flying Belgium.

Belgium could well win Euro 2020 in the summer and are on cruise control right now.

Steve Clarke has the unenviable task of preparing his Scotland squad to face a team that has hit new heights over the past three years.

Can Scotland pull off a major coup and land at least a point at Hampden Park?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Scotland v Belgium game on TV and online.

What time is the Scotland v Belgium game?

Scotland v Belgium will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 9th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Scotland v Belgium

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Belgium are considered one of the favourites to win Euro 2020 next summer, while the Scots still face a difficult task to even qualify for the tournament.

And it’s likely we will see a similar result to the 3-0 victory Belgium inflicted on the Scots back in June.

Scotland were undone by Romelu Lukaku that day in Brussels and managed just two shots on target during the whole game.

Spirits may be higher on Monday night than they were back in the summer but it’s hard to see where Scotland can really threaten Belgium here.

Prediction: Scotland 1-3 Belgium

