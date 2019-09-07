Clash of Champions: How to watch WWE Clash of Champions for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

WWE Clash of Champions will pit some of the biggest superstars in pro-wrestling against each other.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins will be in action, while WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will be challenged by Dolph Ziggler.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will take on Lacey Evans, and there be a homecoming display from Charlotte Flair in her namesake hometown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Clash of Champions on TV and online.

Where will Clash of Champions take place?

Clash of Champions will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The arena holds over 20,000 spectators and is used as the home ground for the Charlotte Hornets NBA team.

What time does Clash of Champions start?

Clash of Champions starts at 11:30pm (UK time) on Sunday 15th September 2019, running into the early hours of Monday morning.

How can I watch WWE Clash of Champions in the UK?

WWE Clash of Champions will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans will also be able to purchase Clash of Champions on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off fee with the broadcast starting at midnight (UK time).

WWE Clash of Champions Card

Matches are to be confirmed but the following names have been announced in promotional material:

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston v Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women’s Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch v Lacey Evans

Universal Champion Seth Rollins

Smackdown Live Women’s Champion Bayley

Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor

United States Champion Samoa Joe

Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival

Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan

Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics

24/7 Champion R-Truth

The Queen City’s Own Charlotte Flair

Who won at Clash of Champions 2017?

No Clash of Champions event took place in 2018, but the event in 2017 boasted plenty of drama.

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the WWE Championship after Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn beat Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura in a match that would have seen the former pair fired from WWE had they lost.

Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan were in the ring for the Owens/Zayn v Orton/Nakamura tag team match as special guest referees.