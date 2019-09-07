Championship TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for every match live on TV and online
Complete Championship UK TV coverage guide to the season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch
The Championship is officially underway for 2019/20 and once again it is set to prove itself as one of the greatest football leagues in the world.
Millions will flock to the Premier League as their default football fix, but the wildly unpredictable nature of second-tier football continues to draw in fans around the world.
Huddersfield, Fulham and Cardiff have all dropped back into the Championship following relegation, while Barnsley, Charlton and Luton have forced their way up from League One.
Derby will once again be a hot team to watch, while Leeds, Middlesbrough and West Brom will all expect to challenge for the title.
Sky Sports will air Championship games throughout the season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match as they are announced.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.
How to watch Championship 2019/20 games on TV and online
Championship fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.
Kick-off 3:00pm unless otherwise stated. Televised matches in bold.
Friday 13th September
Derby v Cardiff (7:45pm) – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Saturday 14th September
Fulham v West Brom (12:30pm) – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Barnsley v Leeds
Blackburn v Millwall
Charlton v Birmingham
Hull v Wigan
Middlesbrough v Reading
Preston v Brentford
QPR v Luton
Stoke v Bristol City
Swansea v Nottingham Forest
Sunday 15th September
Huddersfield v Sheffield Wednesday (12:00pm) – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Saturday 21st September
Leeds v Derby (12:30pm) – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Birmingham v Preston
Brentford v Stoke
Bristol City v Swansea
Cardiff v Middlesbrough
Luton v Hull
Millwall v QPR
Nottingham Forest v Barnsley
Reading v Blackburn
Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham
West Brom v Huddersfield
Wigan v Charlton
Friday 27th September
Stoke v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm) – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Saturday 28th September
QPR v West Brom (12:30pm) – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Blackburn v Luton
Charlton v Leeds
Derby v Birmingham
Fulham v Wigan
Huddersfield v Millwall
Hull v Cardiff
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
Preston v Bristol City
Swansea v Reading
Sunday 29th September
Barnsley v Brentford (1:30pm) – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Tuesday 1st October
Blackburn v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm)
Hull v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)
Leeds v West Brom (7:45pm) – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Middlesbrough v Preston (7:45pm)
Wigan v Birmingham (7:45pm) – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Reading v Fulham (8:00pm)
Stoke v Huddersfield (8:00pm)
Wednesday 2nd October
Barnsley v Derby (7:45pm)
Brentford v Bristol City (7:45pm)
Cardiff v QPR (7:45pm)
Charlton v Swansea (7:45pm)
Luton v Millwall (7:45pm) – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Saturday 5th October
Birmingham v Middlesbrough
Bristol City v Reading
Derby v Luton
Fulham v Charlton
Huddersfield v Hull
Millwall v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Preston v Barnsley
QPR v Blackburn
Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan
Swansea v Stoke
West Brom v Cardiff
Saturday 19th October
Barnsley v Swansea
Blackburn v Huddersfield
Brentford v Millwall
Cardiff v Sheffield Wednesday
Charlton v Derby
Hull v QPR
Leeds v Birmingham
Luton v Bristol City
Middlesbrough v West Brom
Reading v Preston
Stoke v Fulham
Wigan v Nottingham Forest
Tuesday 22nd October
Birmingham v Blackburn (7:45pm)
Millwall v Cardiff (7:45pm)
QPR v Reading (7:45pm)
Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke (7:45pm)
Swansea v Brentford (7:45pm)
West Brom v Barnsley (8:00pm)
Wednesday 23rd October
Bristol City v Charlton (7:45pm)
Derby v Wigan (7:45pm)
Fulham v Luton (7:45pm)
Huddersfield v Middlesbrough (7:45pm)
Nottingham Forest v Hull (7:45pm)
Preston v Leeds (7:45pm)
Saturday 26th October
Birmingham v Luton
Bristol City v Wigan
Huddersfield v Barnsley
Hull v Derby
Middlesbrough v Fulham
Millwall v Stoke
Nottingham Forest v Reading
Preston v Blackburn
QPR v Brentford
Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds
Swansea v Cardiff
West Brom v Charlton
Saturday 2nd November
Barnsley v Bristol City
Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday
Brentford v Huddersfield
Cardiff v Birmingham
Charlton v Preston
Derby v Middlesbrough
Fulham v Hull
Leeds v QPR
Luton v Nottingham Forest
Reading v Millwall
Stoke v West Brom
Wigan v Swansea
Saturday 9th November
Barnsley v Stoke
Birmingham v Fulham
Cardiff v Bristol City
Hull v West Brom
Leeds v Blackburn
Millwall v Charlton
Nottingham Forest v Derby
Preston v Huddersfield
QPR v Middlesbrough
Reading v Luton
Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea
Wigan v Brentford
Saturday 23rd November
Blackburn v Barnsley
Brentford v Reading
Bristol City v Nottingham Forest
Charlton v Cardiff
Derby v Preston
Fulham v QPR
Huddersfield v Birmingham
Luton v Leeds
Middlesbrough v Hull
Stoke v Wigan
Swansea v Millwall
West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday
Tuesday 26th November
Cardiff v Stoke (7:45pm)
Fulham v Derby (7:45pm)
Huddersfield v Swansea (7:45pm)
Luton v Charlton (7:45pm)
Millwall v Wigan (7:45pm)
Reading v Leeds (8:00pm)
Wednesday 27th November
Blackburn v Brentford (7:45pm)
Hull v Preston (7:45pm)
Middlesbrough v Barnsley (7:45pm)
QPR v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm)
Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham (7:45pm)
West Brom v Bristol City (8:00pm)
Saturday 30th November
Barnsley v Hull
Birmingham v Millwall
Brentford v Luton
Bristol City v Huddersfield
Charlton v Sheffield Wednesday
Derby v QPR
Leeds v Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff
Preston v West Brom
Stoke v Blackburn
Swansea v Fulham
Wigan v Reading
Saturday 7th December
Blackburn v Derby
Cardiff v Barnsley
Fulham v Bristol City
Huddersfield v Leeds
Hull v Stoke
Luton v Wigan
Middlesbrough v Charlton
Millwall v Nottingham Forest
QPR v Preston
Reading v Birmingham
Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
West Brom v Swansea
Tuesday 10th December
Bristol City v Millwall (7:45pm)
Charlton v Huddersfield (7:45pm)
Leeds v Hull (7:45pm)
Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough (7:45pm)
Preston v Fulham (7:45pm)
Stoke v Luton (8:00pm)
Wednesday 11th December
Barnsley v Reading (7:45pm)
Birmingham v QPR (7:45pm)
Brentford v Cardiff (7:45pm)
Derby v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)
Swansea v Blackburn (7:45pm)
Wigan v West Brom (7:45pm)
Saturday 14th December
Barnsley v QPR
Birmingham v West Brom
Brentford v Fulham
Bristol City v Blackburn
Charlton v Hull
Derby v Millwall
Leeds v Cardiff
Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday
Preston v Luton
Stoke v Reading
Swansea v Middlesbrough
Saturday 21st December
Blackburn v Wigan
Cardiff v Preston
Fulham v Leeds
Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest
Hull v Birmingham
Luton v Swansea
Middlesbrough v Stoke
Millwall v Barnsley
QPR v Charlton
Reading v Derby
Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City
West Brom v Brentford
Thursday 26th December
Barnsley v West Brom
Blackburn v Birmingham
Brentford v Swansea
Cardiff v Millwall
Charlton v Bristol City
Hull v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Preston
Luton v Fulham
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield
Reading v QPR
Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday
Wigan v Derby
Sunday 29th December
Birmingham v Leeds
Bristol City v Luton
Derby v Charlton
Fulham v Stoke
Huddersfield v Blackburn
Millwall v Brentford
Nottingham Forest v Wigan
Preston v Reading
QPR v Hull
Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff
Swansea v Barnsley
West Brom v Middlesbrough
Wednesday 1st January
Birmingham v Wigan
Bristol City v Brentford
Derby v Barnsley
Fulham v Reading
Huddersfield v Stoke
Millwall v Luton
Nottingham Forest v Blackburn
Preston v Middlesbrough
QPR v Cardiff
Sheffield Wednesday v Hull
Swansea v Charlton
West Brom v Leeds
Saturday 11th January
Barnsley v Huddersfield
Blackburn v Preston
Brentford v QPR
Cardiff v Swansea
Charlton v West Brom
Hull v Fulham
Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday
Luton v Birmingham
Middlesbrough v Derby
Reading v Nottingham Forest
Stoke v Millwall
Wigan v Bristol City
Saturday 18th January
Birmingham v Cardiff
Bristol City v Barnsley
Derby v Hull
Fulham v Middlesbrough
Huddersfield v Brentford
Millwall v Reading
Nottingham Forest v Luton
Preston v Charlton
QPR v Leeds
Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn
Swansea v Wigan
West Brom v Stoke
Saturday 25th January
Barnsley v Preston
Blackburn v QPR
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Cardiff v West Brom
Charlton v Fulham
Hull v Huddersfield
Leeds v Millwall
Luton v Derby
Middlesbrough v Birmingham
Reading v Bristol City
Stoke v Swansea
Wigan v Sheffield Wednesday
Saturday 1st February
Birmingham v Nottingham Forest
Cardiff v Reading
Charlton v Barnsley
Derby v Stoke
Fulham v Huddersfield
Hull v Brentford
Leeds v Wigan
Middlesbrough v Blackburn
Preston v Swansea
QPR v Bristol City
Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall
West Brom v Luton
Saturday 8th February
Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday
Blackburn v Fulham
Brentford v Middlesbrough
Bristol City v Birmingham
Huddersfield v QPR
Luton v Cardiff
Millwall v West Brom
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Reading v Hull
Stoke v Charlton
Swansea v Derby
Wigan v Preston
Tuesday 11th February
Barnsley v Birmingham (7:45pm)
Blackburn v Hull (7:45pm)
Brentford v Leeds (7:45pm)
Nottingham Forest v Charlton (7:45pm)
Swansea v QPR (7:45pm)
Wigan v Middlesbrough (7:45pm)
Wednesday 12th February
Bristol City v Derby (7:45pm)
Huddersfield v Cardiff (7:45pm)
Luton v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)
Millwall v Fulham (7:45pm)
Reading v West Brom (8:00pm)
Stoke v Preston (8:00pm)
Saturday 15th February
Birmingham v Brentford
Cardiff v Wigan
Charlton v Blackburn
Derby v Huddersfield
Fulham v Barnsley
Hull v Swansea
Leeds v Bristol City
Middlesbrough v Luton
Preston v Millwall
QPR v Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday v Reading
West Brom v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 22nd February
Barnsley v Middlesbrough
Birmingham v Sheffield Wednesday
Brentford v Blackburn
Bristol City v West Brom
Charlton v Luton
Derby v Fulham
Leeds v Reading
Nottingham Forest v QPR
Preston v Hull
Stoke v Cardiff
Swansea v Huddersfield
Wigan v Millwall
Tuesday 25th February
Cardiff v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm)
Fulham v Swansea (7:45pm)
Huddersfield v Bristol City (7:45pm)
Luton v Brentford (7:45pm)
QPR v Derby (7:45pm)
West Brom v Preston (8:00pm)
Wednesday 26th February
Blackburn v Stoke (7:45pm)
Hull v Barnsley (7:45pm)
Middlesbrough v Leeds (7:45pm)
Millwall v Birmingham (7:45pm)
Reading v Wigan (7:45pm)
Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton (7:45pm)
Reading v Wigan (8:00pm)
Saturday 29th February
Blackburn v Swansea
Cardiff v Brentford
Fulham v Preston
Huddersfield v Charlton
Hull v Leeds
Luton v Stoke
Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest
Millwall v Bristol City
QPR v Birmingham
Reading v Barnsley
Sheffield Wednesday v Derby
West Brom v Wigan
Barnsley v Cardiff
Saturday 7th March
Birmingham v Reading
Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol City v Fulham
Charlton v Middlesbrough
Derby v Blackburn
Leeds v Huddersfield
Nottingham Forest v Millwall
Preston v QPR
Stoke v Hull
Swansea v West Brom
Wigan v Luton
Saturday 14th March
Blackburn v Bristol City
Cardiff v Leeds
Fulham v Brentford
Huddersfield v Wigan
Hull v Charlton
Luton v Preston
Middlesbrough v Swansea
Millwall v Derby
QPR v Barnsley
Reading v Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest
West Brom v Birmingham
Tuesday 17th March
Barnsley v Millwall (7:45pm)
Brentford v West Brom (7:45pm)
Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)
Charlton v QPR (7:45pm)
Derby v Reading (7:45pm)
Preston v Cardiff (7:45pm)
Wednesday 18th March
Birmingham v Hull (7:45pm)
Leeds v Fulham (7:45pm)
Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield (7:45pm)
Swansea v Luton (7:45pm)
Wigan v Blackburn (7:45pm)
Stoke v Middlesbrough (8:00pm)
Saturday 21st March
Barnsley v Blackburn
Birmingham v Huddersfield
Cardiff v Charlton
Hull v Middlesbrough
Leeds v Luton
Millwall v Swansea
Nottingham Forest v Bristol City
Preston v Derby
QPR v Fulham
Reading v Brentford
Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom
Wigan v Stoke
Saturday 4th April
Blackburn v Leeds
Brentford v Wigan
Bristol City v Cardiff
Charlton v Millwall
Derby v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Birmingham
Huddersfield v Preston
Luton v Reading
Middlesbrough v QPR
Stoke v Barnsley
Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom v Hull
Friday 10th April – Good Friday
Birmingham v Swansea
Brentford v Charlton
Bristol City v Hull
Cardiff v Blackburn
Leeds v Stoke
Luton v Barnsley
Millwall v Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Reading v Huddersfield
Sheffield Wednesday v Preston
West Brom v Derby
Wigan v QPR
Monday 13th April – Easter Monday
Barnsley v Wigan
Blackburn v West Brom
Charlton v Reading
Derby v Brentford
Fulham v Cardiff
Huddersfield v Luton
Hull v Millwall
Middlesbrough v Bristol City
Preston v Nottingham Forest
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke v Birmingham
Swansea v Leeds
Saturday 18th April
Birmingham v Charlton
Brentford v Preston
Bristol City v Stoke
Cardiff v Derby
Leeds v Barnsley
Luton v QPR
Millwall v Blackburn
Nottingham Forest v Swansea
Reading v Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield
West Brom v Fulham
Wigan v Hull
Barnsley v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 25th April
Blackburn v Reading
Charlton v Wigan
Derby v Leeds
Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield v West Brom
Hull v Luton
Middlesbrough v Cardiff
Preston v Birmingham
QPR v Millwall
Stoke v Brentford
Swansea v Bristol City
Saturday 2nd May
Birmingham v Derby (12:30pm)
Brentford v Barnsley (12:30pm)
Bristol City v Preston (12:30pm)
Cardiff v Hull (12:30pm)
Leeds v Charlton (12:30pm)
Luton v Blackburn (12:30pm)
Millwall v Huddersfield (12:30pm)
Nottingham Forest v Stoke (12:30pm)
Reading v Swansea (12:30pm)
Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (12:30pm)
West Brom v QPR (12:30pm)
Wigan v Fulham (12:30pm)
Championship play-offs on TV in 2019/20
Monday 25th May
Championship play-off final