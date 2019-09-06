Northern Ireland v Germany: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

Northern Ireland may have made a flying start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign but the competition kicks up a gear when they take on Germany at Windsor Park.

Michael O’Neill’s side have won all four of their Group C games so far – two against Estonia, two against Belarus.

They sit top of the group with four games to go – a pair of clashes with both Germany and the Netherlands.

For all Northern Ireland’s excellent form in getting to this position, O’Neill will be aware that their biggest hurdles still remain.

Germany arrive on UK soil with a 100 per cent record in Group C with three wins to their name so far, including an 8-0 mauling of Estonia in Mainz.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Northern Ireland v Germany game on TV and online.

What time is the Northern Ireland v Germany game?

Northern Ireland v Germany will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 9th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Northern Ireland v Germany

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Northern Ireland have done everything right so far, they’ve rolled up and won all four games they realistically had to win to stand a chance of qualification.

It will be interesting to see how O’Neill sets up his men for the showpiece clashes to come.

A point would be more than satisfactory for fans, coaches and players alike, but you know what you’re going to get from a Germany side still surely hurting from their dismal 2018 World Cup campaign.

This may be a test too far for Northern Ireland.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 1-3 Germany