MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon: How to watch League 1 on TV and live stream

AFC Wimbledon head to Milton Keynes desperate for three points after a winless six games to open the new season.

The London club drew their last league outing 0-0 with Wycombe and have scored just five league goals all season.

MK Dons have endured a laborious start to the season themselves and their leaky defence – which has shipped 10 goals already this term – is a concern.

But Saturday’s hosts will hope to knock back their rivals and climb into the top half of the division.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon game on TV and online.

What time is the MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon game?

MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon will kick off at 12:00pm on Saturday 7th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 11:30am.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Last month these sides battled out a 2-2 draw in the EFL Cup that was eventually decided on penalties.

And that game is a good indicator of what is to come on Saturday, with both teams as keen not to lose as they are to win.

Not only is this about beating a rival but also getting much-needed points early in the season.

Yet saving face among supporters means both sides would likely take a point from the early kick off.

Were it not for a late Luke O’Neil strike MK Dons would have pinched the game earlier this season.

And we should expect another tight clash here, with goals for both sides.

Prediction: MK Dons 1-1 AFC Wimbledon