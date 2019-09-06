Ireland v Wales: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV and live stream

Ireland and Wales wrap up their Rugby World Cup warm-up campaigns with a showdown at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland side picked up an excellent 22-17 victory in Cardiff when the sides met last week.

Ireland limited Wales to just three points in the first half to dampen the spirits of the home crowd.

Warren Gatland will be hoping for a backlash performance from Wales to set them back on track ahead of the trip to Japan later this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ireland v Wales game on TV and online.

What time is Ireland v Wales?

Ireland v Wales will kick off at 2:00pm on Saturday 7th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Ireland v Wales

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 1:30pm.

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.