England v Australia: How to watch The Ashes fourth Test on TV and live stream online

England host Australia in the fourth Ashes Test of the series with their hopes of ultimate victory still alive thanks to Ben Stokes.

The Durham all-rounder produced an all-time great second innings in the third Test to steer England to the most unlikely victory.

England were dismissed for just 67 in their first innings, while Australia set a total of 425 to chase.

The hosts were down to 286/9 – requiring 72 from their final wicket – at which point Stokes kicked into overdrive and, in tandem with a defensive Jack Leach, took the score to 362/9 to secure a remarkable victory.

Aussie talisman Steve Smith will be back for the fourth Test after missing the third due to concussion, and he will hope to ruin the England party on his return.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you tune in?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the fourth Test match of The Ashes between England v Australia on TV and online.

What time is England v Australia?

The England v Australia fourth Test match will start at 11:00am on Wednesday 4th September 2019 and run until Sunday 8th September 2019.

Where is England v Australia?

The match will take place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester which has a capacity of around 26,000 fans.

England v Australia fourth Test TV schedule

Wednesday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Friday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

How to watch England v Australia on TV and live stream

Viewers will be able to watch the Test match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10:00am every day.

Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to stream the matches via the SkyGo and Sky Sports apps.

Sky customers can add Sky Sports Cricket to their deal for just £18 per month and can cancel anytime or subscribe to the full Sky Sports package for £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the matches through NOW TV without signing up for a full contract. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.