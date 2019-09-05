UFC 242: How to watch Khabib Nurmagomedov v Dustin Poirier – TV, live stream, UK start time

Khabib Nurmagomedov steps into the Octagon at UFC 242 for the first time since his stunning victory over Conor McGregor last year.

The 30-year-old superstar was forced to serve a nine-month suspension after springing out of the Octagon at the end of the Las Vegas bout with McGregor to spark a riot in the stands.

Aside from the ugly post-fight scenes, Nurmagomedov defended his UFC Lightweight Championship belt and kept his undefeated record in pristine condition.

The Russian brawler has 27 victories to his name without so much as a no contest to his name, but Dustin Poirer will hope to tarnish that career.

The US fighter has enjoyed a streak of success in the last couple of years with his latest victory coming against Max Holloway to claim the interim UFC Lightweight Championship via a unanimous decision.

Poirer has seen off Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis in his most recent bouts and will hope to cause a major stir when he faces Nurmagomedov in one of the most eagerly anticipated showdowns of the year this week.

What time does UFC 242 start?

TV coverage of the UFC 242 main card – including Nurmagomedov v Poirier – will start at 7:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 7th September 2019.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 5:00pm (UK time).

Where is UFC 242 held?

The event will be held at du Arena, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Around 25,000 spectators can fit into the outdoor amphitheatre with the atmosphere expected to be rocking for UFC 242.

How to watch and live stream UFC 242

The main event will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office from 7:00pm, while the PreLim fights will be on BT Sport 2 from 5:00pm.

The Box Office pass will cost a one-off fee of £19.95 and is available on BT, Sky and Virgin.

For the PreLim fights, there are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.