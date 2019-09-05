Tottenham 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Tottenham are engaged in a crucial season for Mauricio Pochettino as he seeks to end his trophy drought – but things have not quite gone to plan.

The Argentinian boss has done a terrific job crafting Spurs into a top four regular, but will be determined to mark his reign with silverware.

Fans will hope Harry Kane’s injury woes clear up throughout the new season and that Dele Alli steps up his performances after a mixed 2018/19.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Tottenham’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Tottenham fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

14: Tottenham v Crystal Palace

21: Leicester City v Tottenham (12:30pm) live on BT Sport

24: Carabao Cup – Colchester v Tottenham (TBD)

28: Tottenham v Southampton

October

5: Brighton v Tottenham (12:30pm) live on BT Sport

19: Tottenham v Watford

27: Liverpool v Tottenham (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

November

2: Everton v Tottenham

9: Tottenham v Sheffield United

23: West Ham United v Tottenham

30: Tottenham v Bournemouth

December

3: Manchester United v Tottenham

7: Tottenham v Burnley

14: Wolves v Tottenham

21: Tottenham v Chelsea

26: Tottenham v Brighton

28: Norwich City v Tottenham

January

1: Southampton v Tottenham

11: Tottenham v Liverpool

18: Watford v Tottenham

22: Tottenham v Norwich City

February

1: Tottenham v Manchester City

8: Aston Villa v Tottenham

22: Chelsea v Tottenham

29: Tottenham v Wolves

March

7: Burnley v Tottenham

14: Tottenham v Manchester United

21: Tottenham v West Ham United

April

4: Sheffield United v Tottenham

11: Tottenham v Everton

18: Bournemouth v Tottenham

25: Tottenham v Arsenal

May

2: Newcastle United v Tottenham

9: Tottenham v Leicester City

17: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Tottenham results 2019/20

August

10: Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa

17: Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham

25: Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle

September

1: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

Tottenham kit 2019/20

Spurs have revealed their new Nike kit for the 2019/20 season, with the traditional white home shirt donning blue trim.

Tottenham’s away kit is a dark blue. You can check out the Tottenham kits here.

Tottenham transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Jack Clarke (Leeds) – Undisclosed

Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) – £53.8m

Kion Etete (Notts County) – Undisclosed

Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) – £25m

OUT

Jack Clarke (Leeds) – Loan

Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) – £20m

Michel Vorm – Released

Luke Amos (QPR) – Loan

Vincent Janssen (Monterrey) – Undisclosed

Check out our Spurs transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.

How to watch Tottenham games on TV and live streaming

Tottenham stadium facts

Name: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Capacity: 62,062

Location: London

Year opened: 2019

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Tottenham 2019/20 season preview

How will Tottenham fare in 2019/20?

Check out our Tottenham season preview