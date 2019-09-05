Newcastle 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Newcastle's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Newcastle United have got off to a rocky start to the new 2019/20 season with Steve Bruce in charge.
Toon owner Mike Ashley had been scrambling to replace Rafa Benitez in the summer and Bruce, who quit Sheffield Wednesday to take the role, was the man he settled on.
The early stages of the season are hinting at a tough slog for Newcastle in 2019/20 but Bruce will pour everything he has into leading his hometown team to a successful campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Newcastle’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Newcastle fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
September
14: Liverpool v Newcastle (12:30pm) live on BT Sport
21: Newcastle v Brighton (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
28: Leicester v Newcastle (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
October
6: Newcastle v Manchester United (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
19: Chelsea v Newcastle
27: Newcastle v Wolves (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
November
2: West Ham v Newcastle
9: Newcastle v Bournemouth
23: Aston Villa v Newcastle
30: Newcastle v Manchester City
December
3: Sheffield United v Newcastle
7: Newcastle v Southampton
14: Burnley v Newcastle
21: Newcastle v Crystal Palace
26: Manchester United v Newcastle
28: Newcastle v Everton
January
1: Newcastle v Leicester
11: Wolves v Newcastle
18: Newcastle v Chelsea
21: Everton v Newcastle
February
1: Newcastle v Norwich
8: Arsenal v Newcastle
22: Crystal Palace v Newcastle
29: Newcastle v Burnley
March
7: Southampton v Newcastle
14: Newcastle v Sheffield United
21: Newcastle v Aston Villa
April
4: Bournemouth v Newcastle
11: Newcastle v West Ham
18: Manchester City v Newcastle
25: Watford v Newcastle
May
2: Newcastle v Tottenham
9: Brighton v Newcastle
17: Newcastle v Liverpool
Newcastle results 2019/20
August
11: Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal
17: Norwich 3-1 Newcastle
25: Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle
28: Carabao Cup – Newcastle 1-1 Leicester (2-4 pens.)
31: Newcastle 1-1 Watford
Newcastle kit 2019/20
The Magpies revealed their new home shirt for the 2019/20 season, with the traditional black and white stripes naturally dominating.
Puma have gone for thicker stripes this season, with their logo and Newcastle’s badge sat centrally on a black background.
Check out the Newcastle kits for 2019/20 here.
⚫️⚪️ Our new 2019/20 home kit.
Inspired by the heroes of 1969.
Pre-order from 9am BST: https://t.co/bQEh10si41 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/OTnyRS5Iaz
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 19, 2019
Newcastle transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Joelinton (Hoffenheim) – £40m
Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) – £16m
Jetro Willems (Frankfurt) – Loan + £900,00 fee
OUT
Mohamed Diame – Released
Dan Barlaser (Rotherham) – Loan
Ayoze Perez (Leicester) – £30m
Joselu (Alaves) – £2m
Freddie Woodman (Swansea) – Loan
How to watch Newcastle games on TV and live streaming
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Newcastle stadium facts
Name: St. James’ Park
Capacity: 52,405
Location: Newcastle
Year opened: 1892
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Newcastle 2019/20 season preview
How will Newcastle fare in 2019/20?