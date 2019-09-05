Ireland v Switzerland: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

Ireland are going along confidently in the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign under Mick McCarthy ahead of their clash with Switzerland.

Advertisement

The Boys in Green have won three of their four games, and drawn the other, to remain unbeaten so far in Group D.

Ireland dispatched Gibraltar twice, narrowly beat Georgia and frustrated Denmark to draw 1-1 in Copenhagen.

It hasn’t always been pretty for Ireland, with many supporters feeling they should have beaten minnows such as Gibraltar more comfortably, but points on the board will delight the nation.

Switzerland represent arguably the toughest nut to crack in Group D on paper, but won’t relish the task of taking on the Irish at the Aviva Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ireland v Switzerland game on TV and online.

What time is the Ireland v Switzerland game?

Ireland v Switzerland will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 5th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Ireland v Switzerland

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s set to be a scruffy game with the hosts sure to be content with simply not losing against their Group D rivals.

Switzerland are a cut above Ireland’s previous opponents and though it’ll be a close one, they may just have enough to hold out for a victory.

Advertisement

Prediction: Ireland 0-1 Switzerland