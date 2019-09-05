Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears: How to watch NFL on TV and live stream

Green Bay Packers kick off the new NFL season with a trip to face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Aaron Rodgers will be fired up and raring to go at the start of his 15th season in the league.

The Packers will hope to bounce back from a dismal 2018 season that ended with Rodgers’ men finishing third in the NFC North – out of the playoff reckoning.

Head coach Mike McCarthy paid the price of failure, but the Packers start the 2019 campaign with Matt LaFleur taking up his first head coach role.

The Bears looked in fine shape last time out with a 12-4 record that saw them win the NFC North.

They were dumped out of the post-season by the Philadelphia Eagles in a 16-15 Wild Card round loss, but Chicago’s first rate defence will be hungry for another steely season.

What time is Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears?

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears will kick off at 1:20am in the early hours of Friday 6th September 2019 in UK time.

How to watch and live stream Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 12:30am UK time.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose specific channels from just £18 per month so you only pay for the sports you love.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also tune into this game via NFL Gamepass, with full highlights and replays also available once the game has finished.

NFL Gamepass can be viewed on a host of devices, including smartphones and tablets.