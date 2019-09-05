Who are the celebrities running the Great North Run 2019?

The Great North Run is a favourite for many keen athletes from around the world.

Approximately 50,000 runners will take part in the grand event this weekend with a scattering of famous faces among the crowd.

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick will return to his hometown of Newcastle for the big event – but who else could you spot?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of celebrities who will take part in the 2019 Great North Run.

Great North Run 2019 celebrities

Michael Carrick

Former Manchester United player

Nell McAndrew

Glamour model and TV personality

Philippa Tomson

Good Morning Britain correspondent

Matt Pagan

Britain’s Got Talent 2014 winner, Collabro singer

Zoe Birkett

Singer, actress and TV personality

Rob Deering

Comedian and musician

Steve Rider

Sports TV presenter

Gary Jones

Former Bradford City captain

Paul O’Neill

Former British Touring Car Championship driver

Marcus Bean

Chef and TV personality

Ian Stringer

BBC football commentator

James Carpenter

Radio presenter

Rendall Munroe

Boxer – Super Bantamweight champion

Andrew Balding

Racehorse trainer, brother of Clare Balding

CJ Challenger

Boxer – Super Welterweight champion

Hannah Russell

Two-time Paralympic swimming champion

Simon Donald

Co-founder of Viz magazine

Hannah Lee-Gray

Radio presenter

Steve Furnell

Radio presenter