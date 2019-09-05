England v Bulgaria: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

England play their first international fixture since the Nations League finals when they take on Bulgaria this weekend.

The Three Lions were defeated 3-1 by the Netherlands before beating Switzerland on penalties after a goalless draw to secure third place.

Boss Gareth Southgate has overseen an encouraging year for his young side, and will hope to push fellow contenders all the way in Euro 2020.

England already look dominant in Group A with 5-0 and 5-1 victories against Czech Republic and Montenegro in the bag.

The Three Lions have topped the group despite playing either one or two games fewer than the other four teams in the mix.

Bulgaria have failed to win any of their four matches so far, with their latest game ending in a stunning 3-2 win for minnows Kosovo.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Bulgaria game on TV and online.

What time is the England v Bulgaria game?

England v Bulgaria will kick off at 5:00pm on Saturday 7th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream England v Bulgaria

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 4:30pm.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Complacency is the only way England aren’t winning this game.

Bulgaria haven’t been demolished yet, but failing to beat Kosovo on two occasions paints a bleak picture of their chances in this group.

England have been ruthless so far and will be determined to qualify as soon as possible with plenty of fringe stars desperate to make a name for themselves on the international scene.

Prediction: England 3-0 Bulgaria