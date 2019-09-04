Wales v Azerbaijan: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

Wales are desperate for a win to kick start their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign as fears grow they might not reach the content-wide tournament come the summer.

Having suffered defeats in Croatia and Hungary, the Welsh have it all to do in what is the first of five big qualifiers this autumn.

Gareth Bale is in the squad for the visit of Azerbaijan, but there is no place for Ashley Williams.

Azerbaijan are yet to win a match in their qualifying campaign, meaning expectation is mounting on the Welsh to impress in Cardiff.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Azerbaijan game on TV and online.

What time is the Wales v Azerbaijan game?

Wales v Azerbaijan will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 6th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Wales v Azerbaijan

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm. The game is also on S4C in Wales.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

This has become a crucial match for Wales as their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign hangs on a knife edge.

With just one win in three games, Ryan Giggs’ men need victory here and luckily they are up against the worst team in their qualifying group.

Azerbaijan have lost all three of their matches so far and look destined to finish rock bottom of Group E.

The Welsh need a confidence boost here and should see off their opponents by a goal or two in Cardiff.

Prediction: Wales 2-0 Azerbaijan

