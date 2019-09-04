Solheim Cup 2019: How to watch Solheim Cup golf – TV channel, live stream, dates, times

The Solheim Cup is the pinnacle of women’s golf, and it’s coming to a TV screen near you very soon.

Advertisement

European captain Catriona Matthew will lead the side into action in her native Scotland for the three-day matchplay tournament.

Experienced star Juli Inkster will return for her third stint as non-playing captain of the US side.

Fans across the globe will be keen to tune in for the big event – but how can you watch in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Solheim Cup 2019.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the Solheim Cup 2019?

The Solheim Cup will take place from Thursday 12th September 2019 and run until Sunday 15th September 2019.

Where is the Solheim Cup 2019 course?

The Solheim Cup 2019 course is at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland.

How to watch and live stream the Solheim Cup 2019 in the UK

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the Solheim Cup via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual sports such as golf so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

The Solheim Cup 2019 TV schedule

Thursday (Opening Ceremony) – from 5:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Friday – from 7:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Mix and Main Event

Saturday – from 7:30am on Sky Sports Golf and Mix

Sunday – from 7:30am on Sky Sports Golf and Mix

Who won the Solheim Cup last time?

The biennial tournament was last won by the US team in 2017.

Captain Juli Inkster inspired her team-mates to a 16 1/2 to 11 1/2 victory.

Advertisement

USA have lifted the trophy 10 times to Europe’s five triumphs since the tournament began in 1990.