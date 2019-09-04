Man Utd 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Manchester United have shaken off the negativity surrounding their rollercoaster summer but results have not quite gone their way at the start of the 2019/20 season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is at the wheel from the start of the campaign following a dismal end to last term – and the manager has made some big signings this summer.

Solskjaer is the man tasked with a major rebuild of the languishing United squad and has broken the transfer record for a defender with the £80m acquisition of Harry Maguire.

Yet the Red Devils have been held back by opposition teams in the early stages of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Man Utd’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Man Utd fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

September

14: Man Utd v Leicester

22: West Ham v Man Utd (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

25: Carabao Cup – Man Utd v Rochdale (8:00pm)

30: Man Utd v Arsenal (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

October

6: Newcastle v Manchester United (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

19: Manchester United v Liverpool (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

26: Norwich v Man Utd

November

2: Bournemouth v Man Utd

9: Man Utd v Brighton

23: Sheffield United v Man Utd

30: Man Utd v Aston Villa

December

3: Man Utd v Tottenham

7: Man City v Man Utd

14: Man Utd v Everton

21: Watford v Man Utd

26: Man Utd v Newcastle

28: Burnley v Man Utd

January

1: Arsenal v Man Utd

11: Man Utd v Norwich

18: Liverpool v Man Utd

21: Man Utd v Burnley

February

1: Man Utd v Wolves

8: Chelsea v Man Utd

22: Man Utd v Watford

29: Everton v Man Utd

March

7: Man Utd v Man City

14: Tottenham v Man Utd

21: Man Utd v Sheffield United

April

4: Brighton v Man Utd

11: Man Utd v Bournemouth

18: Aston Villa v Man Utd

25: Man Utd v Southampton

May

2: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

9: Man Utd v West Ham

17: Leicester v Man Utd

Man Utd results 2019/20

August

11: Man Utd 4-0 Chelsea

19: Wolves 1-1 Man Utd

24: Man Utd 1-2 Crystal Palace

31: Southampton 1-1 Man Utd

Man Utd kit 2019/20

United have gone back to basics with their brand new kit designed by Nike.

The black gradient lines are gone, replaced by a simple black trim and shield around the badge.

Check out the new Man Utd kit for 2019/20 here.

Man Utd transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Daniel James (Swansea) – £18m

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) – £50m

Harry Maguire (Leicester) – £80m

OUT

Ander Herrera (Paris St-Germain) – Free

James Wilson (Aberdeen) – Free

Antonio Valencia (LDU Quito) – Free

Kieran O’Hara (Burton) – Loan

Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham) – Free

Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) – Loan

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) – £80m

Check out our Man Utd transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.

How to watch Man Utd games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Man Utd stadium guide

Name: Old Trafford

Capacity: 74,994

Location: Manchester

Year opened: 1910

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 76 yards

Man Utd 2019/20 season preview

How will Manchester United fare in 2019/20?

Check out our Manchester United season preview