Liverpool 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Liverpool are hell-bent on securing their first title in 30 years after narrowly missing out on the crown last season and have started this campaign well.

The Reds secured the third-highest points total in the Premier League era last term, but finished a solitary point short of Manchester City’s tally.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side regained their focus to win the Champions League and will hope to power their way to a long-awaited top flight title this time around.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Liverpool’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Liverpool fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

September

14: Liverpool v Newcastle

22: Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

25: Carabao Cup – MK Dons v Liverpool (7:45pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

28: Sheffield United v Liverpool

October

5: Liverpool v Leicester

19: Manchester United v Liverpool (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

27: Liverpool v Tottenham (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

November

2: Aston Villa v Liverpool

9: Liverpool v Manchester City

23: Crystal Palace v Liverpool

30: Liverpool v Brighton

December

4: Liverpool v Everton

7: Bournemouth v Liverpool

14: Liverpool v Watford

21: West Ham v Liverpool

26: Leicester v Liverpool

28: Liverpool v Wolves

January

1: Liverpool v Sheffield United

11: Tottenham v Liverpool

18: Liverpool v Manchester United

21: Wolves v Liverpool

February

1: Liverpool v Southampton

8: Norwich v Liverpool

22: Liverpool v West Ham

29: Watford v Liverpool

March

7: Liverpool v Bournemouth

14: Everton v Liverpool

21: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

April

4: Manchester City v Liverpool

11: Liverpool v Aston Villa

18: Brighton v Liverpool

25: Liverpool v Burnley

May

2: Arsenal v Liverpool

9: Liverpool v Chelsea

17: Newcastle v Liverpool

Liverpool results 2019/20

August

9: Liverpool 4-1 Norwich

14: UEFA Super Cup: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool (4-5 pens.)

17: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

25: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

31: Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

Liverpool kit 2019/20

The Reds have been prompt in releasing their kits for 2019/20.

A fresh home design will see the incorporation of pinstripes while the away shirt is a sharp white look. The Liverpool third kit is black with neon blue trim.

Check out the pictures of the new Liverpool kit for 2019/20.

Liverpool transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Sepp van den Berg (PEC Zwolle) – £1.3m

OUT

Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) – Loan

Rafael Camacho (Sporting) – Undisclosed

Marko Grujic (Hertha BSC) – Loan + £1.8m fee

Danny Ings (Southampton) – £20m

Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) – Free

Daniel Sturridge – Released

Kamil Grabara (Huddersfield) – Loan

Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) – £6.3m

Check out our Liverpool transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.

How to watch Liverpool games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Liverpool stadium facts

Name: Anfield

Capacity: 54,074

Location: Liverpool

Year opened: 1884

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 75 yards

Liverpool 2019/20 season preview

How will Liverpool fare in 2019/20?

