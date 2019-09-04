Houston Texans @ New Orleans Saints: How to watch NFL on TV and live stream

New Orleans Saints welcome the Houston Texans to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to kick off the NFL 2019 season.

Advertisement

Veteran quarterback Drew Brees is primed and ready for another big season, and will hope to go a couple of steps further than in 2018.

The Saints racked up an emphatic 13-3 record before beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

Their run to the top was halted by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

The Texans also won their division – the AFC South – with an 11-5 record but were defeated by division rivals the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Texans @ New Orleans Saints game on TV and online.

What time is Houston Texans @ New Orleans Saints?

Texans @ Saints will kick off at 12:10am in the early hours of Tuesday 10th September 2019 in UK time.

How to watch and live stream Houston Texans @ New Orleans Saints

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose specific channels from just £18 per month so you only pay for the sports you love.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also tune into this game via NFL Gamepass, with full highlights and replays also available once the game has finished.

NFL Gamepass can be viewed on a host of devices, including smartphones and tablets.