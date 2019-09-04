Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Italian Grand Prix live on TV?

Formula 1 has a new Grand Prix champion as Charles Leclerc stormed to his ever victory in Belgium – and the Ferrari driver timed his big moment perfectly.

The 21-year-old Monacan hotshot will make the pilgrimage to Monza with his iconic Italian team with thousands of fans inevitably desperate to watch Ferrari battle for another win.

Leclerc sits fifth in the driver standings, too far away from Lewis Hamilton to consider a remote challenge, but he will relish the chance to claw his way beyond team-mate Sebastian Vettel who is just 12 points ahead.

Mercedes duo Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas completed the podium at Spa last weekend during the first race back from the summer break.

They will hope to bounce back with a big display in Italy – but can Ferrari continue to stifle their dominance?

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Live from Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy

Practice: Friday 6th September – Saturday 7th September

Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.

Practice 1: 10:00am (Friday)

Practice 2: 2:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 11:00am (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 7th September

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).

Qualifying: 2:00pm

Qualifying highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 8th September

Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm (UK time).

Pit Lane Live: 1:10pm

Race: 2:10pm

Highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season. If you’re a subscriber you can watch via your set-top box or stream live using the Sky Sports mobile and tablet apps.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as Formula 1 so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

Where else can I follow the Italian Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.