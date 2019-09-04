England v Italy: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV and live stream

England conclude their run of Rugby World Cup warm-up matches with a showdown against Italy in Newcastle this week.

Advertisement

Eddie Jones’ men have recorded a win and defeat against Wales before blowing away Ireland in a 57-15 rout at Twickenham.

They will hope to finish on a high before jetting out to Japan for the start of the big tournament.

Italy have been defeated by Ireland and Italy with an 85-15 demolition of Russia in between.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Italy game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is England v Italy?

England v Italy will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 6th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream England v Italy

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can individual sport channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.