Scotland v Georgia: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV and live stream

Scotland host Georgia in the second of two clashes with the eastern European nation ahead to round off their Rugby World Cup preparations.

The Scots beat Georgia 44-10 in Tbilisi last week after a convincing display.

Coach Gregor Townsend will hope for an equally resounding result when the sides meet at Murrayfield.

Scotland kicked off their warm-up matches with a 32-3 defeat to France before beating Les Bleus 17-14 on home soil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Scotland v Georgia game on TV and online.

What time is Scotland v Georgia?

Scotland v Georgia will kick off at 7:30pm on Friday 6th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Scotland v Georgia

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 7:00pm.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.