Scotland v Georgia: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV and live stream
Scotland v Georgia go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup warm-up this week
Scotland host Georgia in the second of two clashes with the eastern European nation ahead to round off their Rugby World Cup preparations.
The Scots beat Georgia 44-10 in Tbilisi last week after a convincing display.
Coach Gregor Townsend will hope for an equally resounding result when the sides meet at Murrayfield.
Scotland kicked off their warm-up matches with a 32-3 defeat to France before beating Les Bleus 17-14 on home soil.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Scotland v Georgia game on TV and online.
What time is Scotland v Georgia?
Scotland v Georgia will kick off at 7:30pm on Friday 6th September 2019.
How to watch and live stream Scotland v Georgia
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.
The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 7:00pm.
Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.
An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.
The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.