Rugby World Cup 2019 fixtures: How to watch on TV, live stream, dates, times, highlights, teams

The Rugby World Cup is fast-approaching with England among the favourites to secure the trophy for the first time since 2003.

Jonny Wilkinson’s last-gasp drop goal will live forever in the memory of sports fans, and the next-gen of stars will hope to emulate the fly-half’s heroics.

The action will be spread around Japan with 48 matches in total taking place by the end of the tournament.

Fans around the world will be desperate to soak up every minute of the action from the comfort of their living rooms, but how can you tune in?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Rugby World Cup 2019 including how to watch every match.

When is the Rugby World Cup 2019?

The Rugby World Cup will begin on Friday 20th September 2019 and run until the final on Saturday 2nd November.

In UK time, the majority of matches will start in the morning with most kick-off times ranging between 5:45am and 11:15am.

Check our full fixture list below including start times and broadcast details.

How to watch Rugby World Cup fixtures in the UK

All 48 matches will be shown live across various ITV platforms.

Most games will be broadcast on ITV1, though ITV4 will also provide coverage.

Fans can also live stream the action via the ITV Hub on a variety of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Welsh-language channel S4C will also air nine games throughout the tournament including an opening group match, all four Wales group matches plus one fixture per round in the quarter and semi-finals, the third-place play-off and the final.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights in the UK

Full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture are expected to be shown on ITV throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Rugby World Cup on radio

BBC Radio Five Live has won exclusive rights to broadcast radio coverage of games in the UK.

Further scheduling information will be confirmed closer to the tournament.

Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup 2019?

There are 20 teams playing in the Rugby World Cup this year:

POOL A

Ireland

Scotland

Japan

Russia

Samoa

POOL B

New Zealand

South Africa

Italy

Namibia

Canada

POOL C

England

France

Argentina

United States

Tonga

POOL D

Australia

Wales

Georgia

Fiji

Uruguay

Rugby World Cup fixtures

All fixtures in UK time

Match 1: Japan v Russia

Friday 20th September – 11:45am

Match 2: Australia v Fiji

Saturday 21st September – 5:45am

Match 3: France v Argentina

Saturday 21st September – 8:15am

Match 4: New Zealand v South Africa

Saturday 21st September – 10:45am

Match 5: Italy v Namibia

Sunday 22nd September – 6:15am

Match 6: Ireland v Scotland

Sunday 22nd September – 8:45am

Match 7: England v Tonga

Sunday 22nd September – 11:15am

Match 8: Wales v Georgia

Monday 23rd September – 11:15am

Match 9: Russia v Samoa

Tuesday 24th September – 11:15am

Match 10: Fiji v Uruguay

Wednesday 25th September – 6:15am

Match 11: Italy v Canada

Thursday 26th September – 8:45am

Match 12: England v USA

Thursday 26th September – 11:45am

Match 13: Argentina v Tonga

Saturday 28th September – 5:45am

Match 14: Japan v Ireland

Saturday 28th September – 8:15am

Match 15: South Africa v Namibia

Saturday 28th September – 10:45am

Match 16: Georgia v Uruguay

Sunday 29th September – 6:15am

Match 17: Australia v Wales

Sunday 29th September – 8:45am

Match 18: Scotland v Samoa

Monday 30th September – 11:15am

Match 19: France v USA

Wednesday 2nd October – 8:45am

Match 20: New Zealand v Canada

Wednesday 2nd October – 11:15am

Match 21: Georgia v Fiji

Thursday 3rd October – 6:15am

Match 22: Ireland v Russia

Thursday 3rd October – 11:15am

Match 23: South Africa v Italy

Friday 4th October – 10:45am

Match 24: Australia v Uruguay

Saturday 5th October – 6:15am

Match 25: England v Argentina

Saturday 5th October – 9:00am

Match 26: Japan v Samoa

Saturday 5th October – 11:30am

Match 27: New Zealand v Namibia

Sunday 6th October – 5:45am

Match 28: France v Tonga

Sunday 6th October – 8:45am

Match 29: South Africa v Canada

Tuesday 8th October – 11:15am

Match 30: Argentina v USA

Wednesday 9th October – 5:45am

Match 31: Scotland v Russia

Wednesday 9th October – 8:15am

Match 32: Wales v Fiji

Wednesday 9th October – 10:45am

Match 33: Australia v Georgia

Friday 11th October – 11:15am

Match 34: New Zealand v Italy

Saturday 12th October – 5:45am

Match 35: England v France

Saturday 12th October – 9:15am

Match 36: Ireland v Samoa

Saturday 12th October – 11:45am

Match 37: Namibia v Canada

Sunday 13th October – 4:15am

Match 38: USA v Tonga

Sunday 13th October – 6:45am

Match 39: Wales v Uruguay

Sunday 13th October – 9:15am

Match 40: Japan v Scotland

Sunday 13th October – 11:45am

QF1: Pool C winner v Pool D runner up

Saturday 19th October – 8:15am

QF2: Pool B winner v Pool A runner up

Saturday 19th October – 11:15am

QF3: Pool D winner v Pool C runner up

Sunday 20th October – 8:15am

QF4: Pool A winner v Pool B runner up

Sunday 20th October – 11:15am

SF1: QF1 winner v QF2 winner

Saturday 26th October – 9:00am

SF2: QF3 winner v QF4 winner

Sunday 27th October – 9:00am

Third-place playoff: SF1 loser v SF2 loser

Friday 1st November – 9:00am

Final: SF1 winner v SF2 winner

Saturday 2nd November – 9:00am

How to watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 around the world

Selected nations

Argentina: ESPN

Australia: Fox Sports and Network 10

France: TF1

Ireland: RTÉ and Eir Sport

Japan: Nippon TV, NHK and J Sports

New Zealand: TVNZ and Spark

South Africa: SuperSport

United States: NBC Sports and Univision

Uruguay: ESPN

Who won the first Rugby World Cup?

The first Rugby World Cup was held in New Zealand and Australia in 1987.

New Zealand won the tournament with a 29-9 victory over France in the final, while Wales narrowly scraped past Australia in the third-place play-off with a 22-21 win.

The All-Blacks have won the tournament three times, more than any other nation.

Who won the last Rugby World Cup?

The last Rugby World Cup was hosted by England in 2015.

New Zealand were crowned champions with a 34-17 victory over Australia.

Both sides are firmly expected to be among the top contenders this time around.

When is the next Rugby World Cup?

Once the tournament in Japan draws to a close, there will be a four-year break until the next tournament.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be held in France between September and October.