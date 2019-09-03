Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots: How to watch NFL on TV and live stream

The reigning Super Bowl champions New England Patriots kick-start their season with a prime time opening clash with Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

Advertisement

Iconic quarterback Tom Brady is back for his 20th season of action under centre for the Patriots.

The Patriots’ ugly 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII earlier this year was Brady’s sixth triumph in the showpiece game.

The Patriots will be in the mix once again, though the Steelers will simply hope for a return to the playoffs this time around.

Mike Tomlin’s men recorded a 9-6-1 season in the AFC North and failed to qualify after finishing second in the division.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England game on TV and online.

What time is Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots?

Steelers @ Patriots will kick off at 1:20am in the early hours of Monday 9th September 2019 in UK time.

How to watch and live stream Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 1:10am UK time.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose specific channels from just £18 per month so you only pay for the sports you love.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also tune into this game via NFL Gamepass, with full highlights and replays also available once the game has finished.

NFL Gamepass can be viewed on a host of devices, including smartphones and tablets.