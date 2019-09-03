MotoGP 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

The MotoGP 2019 season has passed the halfway stage with the finest riders around the world battling for the title.

Defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is racing away in the 2019 title battle after winning five of the last six MotoGP championships.

The Spanish star has won six out of 12 races so far, finishing on the podium in all but one MotoGP outing this year.

The iconic Valentino Rossi is back once again for his 19th year in the top tier of racing though he hasn’t managed to stick a victory on the board yet.

Fans can soak up every minute of action from free practice to qualifying to race day itself with live coverage and highlights to run throughout the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full MotoGP race calendar plus how to watch the latest race and the full 2019 season live.

How to watch MotoGP live on TV and online in the UK

Every MotoGP race will be shown live on BT Sport.

How to watch MotoGP highlights in the UK

Quest TV have struck a deal to air highlights throughout the season on the Monday after races at 10:00pm.

You can watch Quest for free on a range of platforms including Sky (Channel: 144), Freeview (Channel: 37 SD/114 HD) and Virgin Media (Channel: 172 SD/217 HD).

QuestOD can be accessed via a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and devices for free.

MotoGP 2019 TV coverage guide: San Marino Grand Prix

Live from Misano World Circuit, Italy (All times are UK time)

Friday 13th September

Opening Day: 7:45am – on BT Sport 2

Saturday 14th September

Free Practice 3: 8:00am – on BT Sport 2

Qualifying: 11:00am – on BT Sport 2

Sunday 15th September

Warm Ups: 7:15am – on BT Sport 2

Race Day build-up: 9:15am – on BT Sport 2

MotoGP Race: 1:00pm – on BT Sport 2

Monday 16th September

Highlights: 10:00pm – on Quest TV

MotoGP 2019 race calendar

15th September – Rimini, Italy (1:00pm)

22nd September – Aragon, Spain (1:00pm)

6th October – Buriram, Thailand (8:00am)

20th October – Motegi, Japan (6:00am)

27th October – Phillip Island, Australia (4:00am)

3rd November – Sepang, Malaysia (7:00am)

17th November – Valencia, Spain (TBC)

MotoGP 2019 results

10th March – Losail, Qatar

Winner: Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

31st March – Termas de Rio Honda, Argentina

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

14th April – Austin, USA

Winner: Alex Rins (Suzuki)

5th May – Jerez, Spain

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

19th May – Le Mans, France

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

2nd June – Mugello, Italy

Winner: Danilo Petrucci (Ducati)

16th June – Catalunya, Spain

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

30th June – Assen, Netherlands

Winner: Maverick Vinales (Yamaha)

7th July – Sachsenring, Germany

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

4th August – Brno, Czech Republic

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

11th August – Red Bull Ring, Austria

Winner: Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

25th August – Silverstone, Great Britain

Winner: Alex Rins (Suzuki)