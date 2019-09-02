Scotland v Russia: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

Scotland face a must-win battle against Russia on Friday as Steve Clarke’s men enter the business stage of Euro 2020 qualifying.

Scotland have endured mixed fortunes in their qualifying campaign so far. Having installed Clarke after the 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan, they bounced back to beat San Marino and Cyprus.

Scotland require victory on Friday to maintain their resurgence, which was slightly dented by the 3-0 loss to Belgium in their last outing.

Russia will prove to be a stern test and the Scots must be on their game here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Scotland v Russia game on TV and online.

What time is the Scotland v Russia game?

Scotland v Russia will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 6th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Scotland v Russia

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Russia sit second in this Euro 2020 qualifying group and crucial beat Kazakhstan away from home, where Scotland failed.

Still, the Russians can be pushed hard and were frustrated in the 1-0 win over Cyprus last time out.

If Scotland can hold up strong resistance to this Russian offence then a draw could well be earned.

Make no mistake, Clarke will be desperate to avoid defeat and could well take a draw to act as a morale boost for the rest of the qualifying campaign.

Prediction: Scotland 1-1 Russia

