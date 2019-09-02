Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky, BT Sport and Amazon listings for EVERY match live on TV and online
Complete Premier League UK TV coverage guide to the season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch
The Premier League 2019/20 season is underway with Manchester City and Liverpool expected to battle it out for the grand prize.
Tottenham will hope to edge closer to the elite pair while Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal will hope to fend off the chasing pack of top-half teams.
Norwich, Sheffield United and Aston Villa have joined the party for 2019/20, and there’s more choice than ever before when it comes to watching every moment of top flight drama.
Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will be involved in the airing of Premier League games this season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match throughout the season.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.
How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online
Sky Sports subscribers watch games via their TV channels or online through SkyGo on a range of devices.
Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract with options including a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Champions League and Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Premier League fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.
Kick-off 3:00pm unless otherwise stated. Televised matches in bold.
Saturday 31st August
Southampton v Manchester United (12:30pm) live on BT Sport
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Leicester v Bournemouth
Manchester City v Brighton
Newcastle v Watford
West Ham v Norwich
Burnley v Liverpool (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Sunday 1st September
Everton v Wolves (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Arsenal v Tottenham (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Saturday 14th September
Liverpool v Newcastle (12:30pm) live on BT Sport
Brighton v Burnley
Manchester United v Leicester
Sheffield United v Southampton
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Chelsea
Norwich v Manchester City (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Sunday 15th September
Bournemouth v Everton (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Watford v Arsenal (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Monday 16th September
Aston Villa v West Ham (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Friday 20th September
Southampton v Bournemouth (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Saturday 21st September
Leicester v Tottenham (12:30pm) live on BT Sport
Burnley v Norwich
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Sheffield United
Manchester City v Watford
Newcastle v Brighton (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Sunday 22nd September
West Ham v Manchester United (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Arsenal v Aston Villa (4:30pm)
Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Saturday 28th September
Sheffield United v Liverpool (12:30pm) live on BT Sport
Bournemouth v West Ham
Aston Villa v Burnley
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich
Tottenham v Southampton
Wolves v Watford
Leicester v Newcastle (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Sunday 29th September
Everton v Manchester City (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Monday 30th September
Manchester United v Arsenal (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Saturday 5th October
Brighton v Tottenham (12:30pm) live on BT Sport
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leicester
Manchester City v Wolves
Norwich v Aston Villa
Watford v Sheffield United
West Ham v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Sunday 6th October
Arsenal v Bournemouth – TBC
Southampton v Chelsea (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Newcastle v Manchester United (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Saturday 19th October
Everton v West Ham (12:30pm) live on BT Sport
Bournemouth v Norwich
Aston Villa v Brighton
Chelsea v Newcastle
Leicester v Burnley
Manchester United v Liverpool (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Tottenham v Watford
Wolves v Southampton
Sunday 20th October
Crystal Palace v Manchester City (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Monday 21st October
Sheffield United v Arsenal (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Friday 25th October
Southampton v Leicester (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Saturday 26th October
Manchester City v Aston Villa (12:30pm) live on BT Sport
Brighton v Everton
Watford v Bournemouth
West Ham v Sheffield United
Burnley v Chelsea (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Sunday 27th October
Newcastle v Wolves (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Liverpool v Tottenham (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (4:30pm)
Norwich v Manchester United (4:30pm)
Saturday 2nd November
Bournemouth v Manchester United
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brighton v Norwich
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Tottenham
Manchester City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Burnley
Watford v Chelsea
West Ham v Newcastle
Saturday 9th November
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Manchester City
Newcastle v Bournemouth
Norwich v Watford
Southampton v Everton
Tottenham v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa
Sunday 10th November
Leicester v Arsenal – TBC
Manchester United v Brighton – TBC
Saturday 23rd November
Bournemouth v Wolves
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Brighton v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Norwich
Manchester City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Manchester United
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Tottenham
Saturday 30th November
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v West Ham
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Brighton
Newcastle v Manchester City
Southampton v Watford
Tottenham v Bournemouth
Wolves v Sheffield United
Sunday 1st December
Manchester United v Aston Villa – TBC
Norwich v Arsenal – TBC
Tuesday 3rd December
3rd/4th December all 7:45pm unless specified
Arsenal v Brighton – live on Amazon Prime
Burnley v Manchester City – live on Amazon Prime
Leicester v Watford – live on Amazon Prime
Sheffield United v Newcastle – live on Amazon Prime
Wolves v West Ham – live on Amazon Prime
Manchester United v Tottenham (8:00pm) live on Amazon Prime
Wednesday 4th December
Chelsea v Aston Villa – live on Amazon Prime
Southampton v Norwich – live on Amazon Prime
Liverpool v Everton – live on Amazon Prime
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth (8:00pm) live on Amazon Prime
Saturday 7th December
Bournemouth v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brighton v Wolves
Everton v Chelsea
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle v Southampton
Norwich v Sheffield United
Tottenham v Burnley
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday 14th December
Arsenal v Manchester City
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Leicester v Norwich
Liverpool v Watford
Manchester United v Everton
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Southampton v West Ham
Wolves v Tottenham
Saturday 21st December
Bournemouth v Burnley
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brighton v Sheffield United
Everton v Arsenal
Manchester City v Leicester
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Wolves
Tottenham v Chelsea
Watford v Manchester United
West Ham v Liverpool
Thursday 26th December
Bournemouth v Arsenal – live on Amazon Prime
Aston Villa v Norwich – live on Amazon Prime
Chelsea v Southampton – live on Amazon Prime
Crystal Palace v West Ham – live on Amazon Prime
Everton v Burnley – live on Amazon Prime
Leicester v Liverpool – live on Amazon Prime
Manchester United v Newcastle – live on Amazon Prime
Sheffield United v Watford – live on Amazon Prime
Tottenham v Brighton – live on Amazon Prime
Wolves v Manchester City – live on Amazon Prime
Saturday 28th December
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v Bournemouth
Burnley v Manchester United
Liverpool v Wolves
Manchester City v Sheffield United
Newcastle v Everton
Norwich v Tottenham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Watford v Aston Villa
West Ham v Leicester
Wednesday 1st January
Arsenal v Manchester United
Brighton v Chelsea
Burnley v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Manchester City v Everton
Newcastle v Leicester
Norwich v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Tottenham
Watford v Wolves
West Ham v Bournemouth
Saturday 11th January
Bournemouth v Watford
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Brighton
Leicester v Southampton
Manchester United v Norwich
Sheffield United v West Ham
Tottenham v Liverpool
Wolves v Newcastle
Saturday 18th January
Arsenal v Sheffield United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Leicester
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Chelsea
Norwich v Bournemouth
Southampton v Wolves
Watford v Tottenham
West Ham v Everton
Tuesday 21st January
21st/22nd January all 7:45pm unless specified
Bournemouth v Brighton
Aston Villa v Watford
Everton v Newcastle
Leicester v West Ham
Manchester United v Burnley (8:00pm)
Sheffield United v Manchester City
Wolves v Liverpool
Wednesday 22nd January
Chelsea v Arsenal
Tottenham v Norwich
Crystal Palace v Southampton (8:00pm)
Saturday 1st February
Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Leicester v Chelsea
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester United v Wolves
Newcastle v Norwich
Tottenham v Manchester City
Watford v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Saturday 8th February
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Tottenham
Brighton v Watford
Chelsea v Manchester United
Everton v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v West Ham
Norwich v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Bournemouth
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v Leicester
Saturday 22nd February
Arsenal v Everton
Burnley v Bournemouth
Chelsea v Tottenham
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Leicester v Manchester City
Liverpool v West Ham
Manchester United v Watford
Sheffield United v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
Wolves v Norwich
Saturday 29th February
Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Everton v Manchester United
Manchester City v Arsenal
Newcastle v Burnley
Norwich v Leicester
Tottenham v Wolves
Watford v Liverpool
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 7th March
Arsenal v West Ham
Burnley v Tottenham
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Bournemouth
Manchester United v Manchester City
Sheffield United v Norwich
Southampton v Newcastle
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday 14th March
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Arsenal
Everton v Liverpool
Manchester City v Burnley
Newcastle v Sheffield United
Norwich v Southampton
Tottenham v Manchester United
Watford v Leicester
West Ham v Wolves
Saturday 21st March
Burnley v Watford
Chelsea v Manchester City
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Sheffield United
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Norwich v Everton
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham v West Ham
Wolves v Bournemouth
Saturday 4th April
Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Norwich
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Leicester
Manchester City v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Tottenham
Watford v Southampton
West Ham v Chelsea
Saturday 11th April
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Watford
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester United v Bournemouth
Newcastle v West Ham
Norwich v Brighton
Southampton v Manchester City
Tottenham v Everton
Wolves v Arsenal
Saturday 18th April
Bournemouth v Tottenham
Arsenal v Leicester
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Brighton v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Southampton
Manchester City v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Wolves
Watford v Norwich
West Ham v Burnley
Saturday 25th April
Bournemouth v Leicester
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Manchester City
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester United v Southampton
Norwich v West Ham
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Tottenham v Arsenal
Watford v Newcastle
Wolves v Everton
Saturday 2nd May
Arsenal v Liverpool
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v Norwich
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Everton v Aston Villa
Leicester v Sheffield United
Manchester City v Bournemouth
Newcastle v Tottenham
Southampton v Brighton
West Ham v Watford
Saturday 9th May
Bournemouth v Southampton
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Newcastle
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester United v West Ham
Norwich v Burnley
Sheffield United v Everton
Tottenham v Leicester
Watford v Manchester City
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Saturday 17th May
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Everton v Bournemouth
Leicester v Manchester United
Manchester City v Norwich
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa
Premier League fixtures 2019/20 club-by-club
