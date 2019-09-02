Norway v England: How to watch the Lionesses on TV and live stream

England travel to Norway for a friendly clash following their entertaining draw with Belgium last week.

The Lionesses reunited for the first time since the 2019 Women’s World Cup when they drew 3-3 with the Belgian side.

Jodie Taylor and Beth Mead put England 2-0 up before three goals from the hosts transformed the game.

A late penalty from Nikita Parris equalled the score, but boss Phil Neville will hope for a tighter display versus Norway.

The Lionesses beat Norway 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, but will use this game as an experiment given they don’t need to qualify for Euro 2021 to be held in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norway v England game on TV and online.

What time is the Norway v England game?

Norway v England will kick off at 5:00pm on Tuesday 3rd September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Norway v England

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC2 from 4:45pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Results couldn’t be any less important for England right now, it’s all about discovering the ‘next-level’ for Neville’s squad.

It could be a fun spell for the Lionesses as they blood in new talents and shuffle their pack to find a fresher, potent formula ahead of major tournaments to come.

Prediction: Norway 1-1 England