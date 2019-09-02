Liverpool 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Liverpool's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Liverpool are hell-bent on securing their first title in 30 years after narrowly missing out on the crown last season and have started this campaign well.
The Reds secured the third-highest points total in the Premier League era last term, but finished a solitary point short of Manchester City’s tally.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side regained their focus to win the Champions League and will hope to power their way to a long-awaited top flight title this time around.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Liverpool’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Liverpool fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
September
14: Liverpool v Newcastle
22: Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
28: Sheffield United v Liverpool
October
5: Liverpool v Leicester
19: Manchester United v Liverpool (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
27: Liverpool v Tottenham (4:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
November
2: Aston Villa v Liverpool
9: Liverpool v Manchester City
23: Crystal Palace v Liverpool
30: Liverpool v Brighton
December
4: Liverpool v Everton
7: Bournemouth v Liverpool
14: Liverpool v Watford
21: West Ham v Liverpool
26: Leicester v Liverpool
28: Liverpool v Wolves
January
1: Liverpool v Sheffield United
11: Tottenham v Liverpool
18: Liverpool v Manchester United
21: Wolves v Liverpool
February
1: Liverpool v Southampton
8: Norwich v Liverpool
22: Liverpool v West Ham
29: Watford v Liverpool
March
7: Liverpool v Bournemouth
14: Everton v Liverpool
21: Liverpool v Crystal Palace
April
4: Manchester City v Liverpool
11: Liverpool v Aston Villa
18: Brighton v Liverpool
25: Liverpool v Burnley
May
2: Arsenal v Liverpool
9: Liverpool v Chelsea
17: Newcastle v Liverpool
Liverpool results 2019/20
August
9: Liverpool 4-1 Norwich
14: UEFA Super Cup: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool (4-5 pens.)
17: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
25: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
31: Burnley 0-3 Liverpool
Liverpool kit 2019/20
The Reds have been prompt in releasing their kits for 2019/20.
A fresh home design will see the incorporation of pinstripes while the away shirt is a sharp white look. The Liverpool third kit is black with neon blue trim.
Check out the pictures of the new Liverpool kit for 2019/20.
Don’t just feel it. Don’t just say it. Live it.
The new #NBFootball @LFC 19-20 Home Kit. Available globally: 09.05.19. #LiveIt pic.twitter.com/pW4tblwDg5
— New Balance Football (@NBFootball) April 18, 2019
Liverpool transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Sepp van den Berg (PEC Zwolle) – £1.3m
OUT
Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) – Loan
Rafael Camacho (Sporting) – Undisclosed
Marko Grujic (Hertha BSC) – Loan + £1.8m fee
Danny Ings (Southampton) – £20m
Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) – Free
Daniel Sturridge – Released
Kamil Grabara (Huddersfield) – Loan
Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) – £6.3m
How to watch Liverpool games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Liverpool stadium facts
Name: Anfield
Capacity: 54,074
Location: Liverpool
Year opened: 1884
Pitch dimensions: 110 x 75 yards
Liverpool 2019/20 season preview
How will Liverpool fare in 2019/20?