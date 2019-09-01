How to watch WWE SmackDown and Raw for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time, Sky or BT Sport?

WWE fans around the world have plenty to enjoy and look forward to in 2019 with SmackDown and Raw set to provide plenty of drama.

Advertisement

The weekly shows will be staged around the world and feature the hottest superstars in gripping storylines.

Wrestlemania 35 set up plenty of storylines going forward in 2019 as Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to secure the WWE Universal Championship belt.

Several other high profile clashes will be explored in WWE SmackDown and Raw episodes in the coming months.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WWE in the UK

When will WWE be shown on BT Sport?

According to The Telegraph, WWE has struck a deal with BT Sport for the next round of TV broadcasting rights, ending Sky Sports’ long affiliation with the company.

Details of the deal are yet to be confirmed by BT Sport but it is understood that Sky’s existing contract will come to an end this year and WWE will shift channels.

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

How to watch WWE Late Night Raw

WWE Late Night Raw is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of every Tuesday morning.

It is shown on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event though non-Sky customers can enjoy the action live on NOW TV.

How to watch WWE Late Night SmackDown

WWE Late Night SmackDown is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of every Wednesday morning.

It is shown on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event though non-Sky customers can enjoy the action live on NOW TV.

How to watch WWE for free

WWE events will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous or existing customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

WWE PPV events in 2019

August 11th: SummerSlam

Check out our SummerSlam preview and TV guide

September 15th: Clash of Champions

Check out our Clash of Champions preview and TV guide

October 6th: Hell in a Cell

Check out our Hell in a Cell preview and TV guide

October 31st: Crown Jewel

November 24th: Survivor Series

December 15th: TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs

WWE PPV events in 2020

More confirmed dates to be added

January 26th: Royal Rumble

Advertisement

April 5th: Wrestlemania 36