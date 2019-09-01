Everton v Wolves: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Everton will hope to finally kick-start their season when they face Wolves at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have experienced a largely forgettable start to the season with just three goals scored in their trio of matches so far – including just one for the Merseyside outfit.

A goalless draw with Crystal Palace, narrow win over struggling Watford and 2-0 defeat to newly-promoted Aston Villa will have Everton fans craving a big display this weekend.

Wolves supporters could share similar feelings after three unremarkable draws in a row.

Nuno Espirito Santos’ men have lit up the Europa League with six sparkling displays already in 2019/20 to reach the group stage, but that form hasn’t translated to the Premier League just yet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is the Everton v Wolves game?

Everton v Wolves will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 1st September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Everton v Wolves

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 1:00pm) and Main Event (from 2:00pm) or online via the SkyGo app.

How to watch Everton v Wolves in the US

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Everton’s midweek 4-2 win over Lincoln City may have been uncomfortable, but it will have brought confidence to a goal-shy team with lofty ambitions.

Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Lucas Digne scored their first goals of the season while Alex Iwobi grabbed his first strike in a blue shirt.

Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota will hope to bring their Europa League form to the Premier League party, but another sapping Thursday clash could leave Wolves ripe for Everton to take advantage.

Prediction: Everton 1-0 Wolves