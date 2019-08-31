Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Belgian Grand Prix live on TV?

The Formula 1 season heads into the second half of the year following a month-long break and all eyes are on the Ferraris and Red Bulls to see if they can shave off pace against the dominant Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton is storming the F1 Drivers’ Championship right now and the Brit is the favourite to win this race, having claimed the chequered flag in two of his last three outings.

But the summer break is often used for development testing on the cars, meaning Hamilton’s rivals will be hoping August has earned them split-second gains over the championship leader.

F1 returns with the Belgian Grand Prix – a race Sebastian Vettel won in 2018 ahead of Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on TV and online.

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Belgian Grand Prix

Live from Spa, Belgium

Practice: Friday 30th August – Saturday 31st August

Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.

Practice 1: 10:00am (Friday)

Practice 2: 2:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 11:00am (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 31st August

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).

Qualifying: 2:00pm

Qualifying highlights: 6:30pm (Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 1st September

Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm (UK time).

Pit Lane Live: 1:10pm

Race: 2:10pm

Highlights: 7:00pm (Channel 4)

Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season. If you’re a subscriber you can watch via your set-top box or stream live using the Sky Sports mobile and tablet apps.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as Formula 1 so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

Where else can I follow the Belgian Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.

