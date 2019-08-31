Survivor Series: How to watch WWE Survivor Series for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Survivor Series returns this November for the big PPV game of the autumn and there is plenty of speculation as to who could match up in this Raw vs Smackdown clash.

Advertisement

For the past few years the WWE has pitted Raw and Smackdown wrestlers against each other to see which brand will emerge supreme.

We are yet to see who will do battle in Chicago this November but the main event at Survivor Series is always one to keep an eye on.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Survivor Series on TV and online.

Where will Survivor Series take place?

Survivor Series will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The arena holds around 18,200 spectators for wrestling events and has staged Wrestlemania on three separate occasions.

It also hosted Survivor Series in 1989.

What time does Survivor Series start?

Survivor Series takes place at midnight (UK time) on Monday 25th November 2019.

How can I watch WWE Survivor Series in the UK?

WWE Survivor Series will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans will also be able to purchase Survivor Series on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off fee with the broadcast starting at midnight (UK time).

WWE Survivor Series Card

To be confirmed

Who won at Survivor Series 2018?

Survivor Series kicked off with a 10-on-10 tag team elimination match that lasted over 20 minutes. Team Smackdown emerged victorious against Team Raw, who then got their revenge in the next match – a 5-on-5 elimination battle.

Buddy Murphy successfully defended his WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Mustafa Ali, while Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair.

In the final match of the night, Raw’s Brock Lesnar came up against Smackdown champion Daniel Bryan.

Advertisement

Lesnar claimed victory to signal Raw’s dominance over the other WWE franchise.