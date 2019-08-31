Southampton v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester United will hope for a backlash display on the road against Southampton this week.

The Red Devils slumped to a turgid 2-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last time out.

Daniel James’ late strike cancelled out Jordan Ayew’s shock first-half strike, but Patrick van Aanholt was on hand to snatch the win for the Eagles in the 93rd minute.

Marcus Rashford struck the post with a penalty less than a week after Paul Pogba was chastised for missing a spot-kick against Wolves.

Southampton will hope to exploit United’s early-season teething troubles when the sides meet at St Mary’s.

Attacking trio Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo and Michael Obafemi have all been ruled out of the game through injury, meaning the Saints could start a makeshift XI for the clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Southampton v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is the Southampton v Man Utd game?

Southampton v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 31st August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Southampton v Man Utd

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:30pm.

How to watch Southampton v Man Utd in the US

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

United remain volatile. Early promising signs have given way to despair and we haven’t even left August yet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope the defeat to Palace was a mere bump in the road.

Despite criticism, Pogba is enjoying a good start to the campaign but United will miss Anthony Martial’s cutting-edge for the trip to the south coast.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Man Utd