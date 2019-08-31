Rangers v Celtic: How to watch Old Firm derby on TV and live stream

The 418th Old Firm derby has arrived with Rangers and Celtic just as hungry to add another win to their collections.

The Glasgow rivals met four times last season with two home wins apiece.

Rangers triumphed in the most recent derby showdown after taking the lead in the second minute of the game through James Tavernier.

Scott Arfield doubled the lead on the hour mark as Steven Gerrard’s side limited the visitors to just a solitary shot on target.

Bhoys boss Neil Lennon will hope for a much sharper display this time around with this season shaping up to provide the closest title race since Rangers’ return to the Premiership.

Both teams have won all three of their games so far and will hope to open up an early three-point gap in the beginning stages of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rangers v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is the Rangers v Celtic game?

Rangers v Celtic will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 1st September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Rangers v Celtic

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both sides are coming off tough European nights and may struggle to hit 100 per cent energy levels on Sunday.

However, Old Firm derbies are likely to decide the eventual champions this season and both managers will treat the game with critical importance.

Rangers have shook the losing mentality in Old Firm games since Gerrard’s arrival but while they continue to close the gap, they still can’t underestimate their opponents.

Prediction: Rangers 1-1 Celtic