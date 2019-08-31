Euro 2020: How to watch Euro 2020 on TV and live stream, dates, stadiums, how to get tickets

The 16th UEFA European Championships will be played across 12 European countries in 2020.

It is the first time in the history of the tournament that it will be spread across the continent, in celebration of 60 years since the inaugral European Championships.

Qualifying will take place in 2019 with the finals already scheduled for next year.

RadioTimes has rounded up everything you need to know about the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament including TV and live stream information as well as tickets.

When is Euro 2020?

The finals tournament will begin on Friday 12th June 2020 and run until the final on Sunday 12th July 2020.

Where is Euro 2020 held?

There are 12 host cities in all, across 12 countries:

Rome (Stadio Olimpico)

Baku (Olympic Stadium)

Saint Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)

Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)

Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)

Bucharest (National Arena)

London (Wembley Stadium)

Glasgow (Hampden Park)

Bilbao (Estadio de San Mamés)

Dublin (Dublin Arena)

Munich (Fußball Arena München)

Budapest (Ferenc Puskás Stadium)

Euro 2020 fixtures

All times are UK time

Group stage

Friday 12th June

Match 1: Group A – Rome

Saturday 13th June

Match 2: Group A – Baku

Match 3: Group B – Copenhagen

Match 4: Group B – St Petersburg

Sunday 14th June

Match 5: Group C – Amsterdam

Match 6: Group C – Bucharest

Match 7: Group D – London

Monday 15th June

Match 8: Group D – Glasgow

Match 9: Group E – Bilbao

Match 10: Group E – Dublin

Tuesday 16th June

Match 11: Group F – Budapest

Match 12: Group F – Munich

Wednesday 17th June

Match 13: Group A – Baku

Match 14: Group A – Rome

Match 15: Group B – St Petersburg

Thursday 18th June

Match 16: Group B – Copenhagen

Match 17: Group C – Amsterdam

Match 18: Group C – Bucharest

Friday 19th June

Match 19: Group D – Glasgow

Match 20: Group D – London

Match 21: Group E – Dublin

Saturday 20th June

Match 22: Group E – Bilbao

Match 23: Group F – Budapest

Match 24: Group F – Munich

Sunday 21st June

Match 25: Group A – Baku

Match 26: Group A – Rome

Monday 22nd June

Match 27: Group B – Copenhagen

Match 28: Group B – St Petersburg

Match 29: Group C – Amsterdam

Match 30: Group C – Bucharest

Tuesday 23rd June

Match 31: Group D – Glasgow

Match 32: Group D – London

Wednesday 24th June

Match 33: Group E – Bilbao

Match 34: Group E – Dublin

Match 35: Group F – Budapest

Match 36: Group F – Munich

Round of 16

Saturday 27th June

Match 37: Group A winner v Group C runner-up – London

Match 38: Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up – Amsterdam

Sunday 28th June

Match 39: Group B winner v Group A/D/E/F third place – Bilbao

Match 40: Group C winner v Group 3D/E/F third place – Budapest

Monday 29th June

Match 41: Group F winner v Group A/B/C third place – Bucharest

Match 42: Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up – Copenhagen

Tuesday 30th June

Match 43: Group E winner v Group A/B/C/D third place – Glasgow

Match 44: Group D winner v Group F runner-up – Dublin

Quarter-finals

Friday 3rd July

Match 45: Winner of match 41 v Winner of match 42 – St Petersburg (5:00pm)

Match 46: Winner of match 39 v Winner of match 37 – Munich (8:00pm)

Saturday 4th July

Match 47: Winner of match 40 v Winner of match 38 – Baku (5:00pm)

Match 48: Winner of match 43 v Winner of match 44 – Rome (8:00pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 7th July

Match 49: Winner of match 45 v Winner of match 46 – London (8:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Match 50: Winner of match 48 v Winner of match 47- London (8:00pm)

Final

Sunday 12th July

Match 51: Winner of match 49 v Winner of match 50 – London (8:00pm)

How to watch Euro 2020 on TV and live stream in the UK

Euro 2020 will be broadcast between BBC and ITV. Streaming will be available on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

How to listen to Euro 2020 on radio

You will also be able to listen to radio coverage of the championship on Talksport Radio.

Who won Euro 2016?

Portugal won the UEFA European Championship in 2016, when they beat France 1–0 at the final in the Stade de France in Paris.

How to buy Euro 2020 tickets

Fans could apply for tickets on the UEFA Euro 2020 Ticket Portal, though the window is now closed and applicants are being informed whether or not they have been successful.

However, many tickets are likely to go unclaimed and will be resold to the public.

An official resale platform is expected to launch in 2020 allowing fans to pass on unwanted tickets, meaning you will still get a chance to snap up a seat, but you’ll have to move fast when the window arrives.