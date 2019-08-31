Burnley v Liverpool: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Liverpool will hope to keep their perfect start to the Premier League season alive when they travel to Burnley.

The Reds defeated Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield last weekend to secure their status as the only team with maximum points after three games.

Joel Matip – who impressed in defence alongside newly-crowned UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk – nodded home the opener before a brace from Mohamed Salah rendered Lucas Torreira’s strike a mere consolation.

Burnley have impressed in the opening stages of the campaign with Ashley Barnes leading by example from the front.

The Clarets are sixth in the table thanks to four goals from the 29-year-old.

Sean Dyche’s men were dealt a blow during the week as they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by League One side Sunderland, but the English gaffer will hope for a much steelier showing in the Premier League.

What time is the Burnley v Liverpool game?

Burnley v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 31st August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Burnley v Liverpool

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

How to watch Burnley v Liverpool in the US

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Burnley know how to shut games down, even if they don’t always succeed in doing so.

However, it would take a mighty effort to halt Liverpool’s ominous form.

The Reds have leaked consolation goals at the back, but remain cut-throat in attack, and have all the tools to smash through the bus Burnley will inevitably – and understandably – park in front of Nick Pope’s goal line.

Prediction: Burnley 0-3 Liverpool