Wales v Ireland: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV and live stream

Wales host Ireland in a Rugby World Cup warm-up showdown in Cardiff this weekend.

Six Nations champions Wales took on England in a pair of games earlier this month, losing away before winning at home.

Warren Gatland has been dealt a huge blow with Gareth Anscombe ruled out of the RWC with a knee injury picked up at Twickenham, but he will still harbour hopes of success in Japan.

Ireland beat Italy in their opening warm-up match before being pummelled by England in a 57-15 defeat.

Joe Schmidt is likely to shuffle his pack for the Wales game with the RWC fast-approaching.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Ireland game on TV and online.

What time is Wales v Ireland?

Wales v Ireland will kick off at 2:30pm on Saturday 31st August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Wales v Ireland

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 2:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.