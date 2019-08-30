Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin: How to watch Fury v Wallin – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Tyson Fury will fight Otto Wallin in his second bout on US soil just three months after his Las Vegas debut.

The 31-year-old cruised to victory against Tom Schwarz with 2:54 left on the clock in the second round.

Fury will be determined to sweep aside Wallin in equally slick fashion before building towards a hotly-anticipated rematch with Deontay Wilder.

He will be defending his WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title in Vegas, but will be desperate for another shot at Wilder after drawing in their wild first bout.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin.

When is Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin?

The fight takes place on Saturday 14th September 2019 in the US.

However, fans in the UK should expect to wait until the early hours of Sunday 15th September for the main event to start.

The Fury v Wallin broadcast is expected to start around midnight UK time with action from the undercard.

The main event is expected to get underway at approximately 4:00am UK time.

Where is Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin taking place?

The fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The famed arena can host almost 18,000 fans and is expected to be packed out for the heavyweight brawl.

Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin undercard

To be confirmed

How to watch and live stream Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin in the UK

The fight is expected to be live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

Fans will be able to purchase the fight for a one-off £19.95 fee with the broadcast starting at approximately midnight (UK time).

You can also soak up the entire build-up and full undercard with the broadcast

Box Office customers can also access full replays and highlights the next day.

How to watch and live stream Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin in the US

Fans can watch the fight live in the US via ESPN+.

Fury signed a five-fight deal with the company worth £80million to keep his fights on ESPN in the US and BT Sport in the UK.