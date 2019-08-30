Georgia v Scotland: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV and live stream

Scotland continue their Rugby World Cup preparations with a trip to face Georgia.

The Scots faced France in a pair of warm-up games earlier this month with varying results.

They were blown away 32-2 in Paris before edging their way to a 17-14 victory at Murrayfield.

Scotland will hope to produce a commanding display against Georgia who are ranked 12th in the world and will also jet out to Japan for the RWC in September.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgia v Scotland game on TV and online.

What time is Georgia v Scotland?

Georgia v Scotland will kick off at 5:00pm on Saturday 31st August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Georgia v Scotland

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 from 4:55pm.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.