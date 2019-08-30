Arsenal v Tottenham: How to watch the north London derby on TV and live stream

Strap in, this one’s going to get feisty.

Arsenal host Tottenham in the north London derby this weekend with both sides desperate to get one over their rivals.

The Gunners won this same fixture 4-2 last season but were beaten 2-0 by Spurs in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals less than three weeks later at the Emirates.

The last time the sides met, Aaron Ramsey put Arsenal ahead before a Harry Kane spot-kick shared the spoils, while Lucas Torreira was sent off in the dying moments.

The Gunners will hope to bounce back from their first Premier League defeat of the season when they cross the white line on Sunday.

Tottenham are also going into this one on the back of a defeat, though losing a home encounter to Newcastle will sting more than the Gunners’ defeat at the hands of league leaders Liverpool.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is the Arsenal v Tottenham game?

Arsenal v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 1st September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Arsenal v Tottenham

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

How to watch Arsenal v Tottenham in the US

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

There’s an air of toxicity around Spurs at the moment with a series of sub-par performances masked by respectable results while doubts over the future and mindset of both Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen continue to loom.

Kane and Lucas Moura spurned big chances against Newcastle and need to find their shooting boots quickly, while new signing Giovani Lo Celso looked way off the pace.

Arsenal have looked strong going forward despite their makeshift defence and less-than-convincing introductory performances by David Luiz.

The signs are pointing towards an Arsenal victory based on the firepower of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette with flashes of Nicolas Pepe’s talent beaming through with increased regularity.

However, derby games have the knack of burning the script, and Tottenham will see this as a huge opportunity to fire a statement of intent to the rest of the league. Expect fireworks.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham