Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr: How to watch Joshua v Ruiz 2 – TV, live stream, UK start time

Anthony Joshua faces a make-or-break rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr to reclaim his four world heavyweight belts in Saudi Arabia.

The 29-year-old British star was stunned by Ruiz when the pair met at Madison Square Garden in June.

Joshua was knocked down four times by the Mexican fighter – who was 25/1 with many bookies going into the fight – before the fight was called off in the seventh round.

Ruiz now holds the IBF, WBO, IBO and WBA (Super) Heavyweight title belts, but Joshua will be keen to grab them all back in one piece when the pair step back into the ring in December.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr.

When is Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr?

The fight takes place on Saturday 7th December 2019.

The Joshua v Ruiz broadcast is expected to start around 9:00pm UK time with Saudi Arabia three hours ahead of GMT.

Where is Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr taking place?

The fight will be held at a specially-constructed open-air venue in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr undercard

To be confirmed

How to watch and live stream Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr in the UK

The fight will be live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

Fans can purchase the fight for a one-off £19.95 fee.

You can soak up the entire build-up and full undercard ahead of Joshua’s showdown, with several big names expected to be confirmed on the card.

Box Office customers can also access full replays and highlights the next day.

How to watch and live stream Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr in the US

Fans can watch the fight live in the US via DAZN.

The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan with prices as low as $8.33 per month.

An annual pass will boast coverage of the biggest names in boxing throughout 2019 and into 2020.