Premier League 2019/20 podcast: Week 4 preview – including Arsenal v Tottenham and Southampton v Man Utd

The year is 2019. Ashley Barnes has joined the race for the Premier League Golden Boot – tied with Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah – chasing down Norwich striker Teemu Pukki and Man City superstar Raheem ‘but he can’t finish though’ Sterling.

The start of the Premier league season has taken plenty of fans by surprise and the excitement is only building going into the last weekend before the first international break of the season.

Week 4 is teasing a boatload of drama, and the RadioTimes.com Podcast brings you the round-up of games you can enjoy this weekend.

In the fourth weekly edition, RadioTimes.com Sport Editor Michael Potts sits down to discuss the upcoming games with Match of the Day Magazine features editor Lee Stobbs.

Arsenal host Tottenham in the north London derby with both sides licking their wounds from a damaging Week 3.

Manchester United will hope to bounce back against Southampton in front of the TV cameras, while Liverpool face the mighty Burnley and their fearsome frontman Barnes.

Everton and Wolves fans can be forgiven for not realising their Premier League seasons have started, but they will hope to kick-start their 2019/20 campaigns when they face each other as part of Super Sunday.

The guys are also on hand to bring you their latest Fantasy Premier League tips you should be looking at ahead of Gameweek 4.

You can listen to the RadioTimes.com podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including iTunes, Google and Spotify.