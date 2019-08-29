Accessibility Links

Inverness v Morton: How to watch the Scottish Championship on TV and live stream

Inverness and Morton go head-to-head in the Scottish Championship this week

Inverness CT

Morton will hope to keep their strong start to the season alive when they travel to face Inverness this week.

The Ton have been involved in a stack of terrific goal-feats so far this season in all competitions and recorded a 3-2 victory over Partick Thistle in their last encounter.

Manager David Hopkins will hope for greater control at the back without sacrificing his side’s lethal attacking prowess with goals from across the pitch.

Eleven players have scored for Morton already during their eight games between the Scottish Championship and League Cup with Bob McHugh (6 goals), Nicky Cadden (5 goals) and John Sutton (3 goals) in excellent shape.

Inverness have experienced a less explosive start with a win, draw and loss to their name in the Championship.

A goalless stalemate away at Dundee last weekend won’t have set pulses racing but it did suggest Inverness learned lessons from their opening day trip to the city where they were thrashed 4-1 by Dundee United.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Inverness v Morton game on TV and online.

What time is the Inverness v Morton game?

Inverness v Morton will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 20th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Inverness v Morton

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Scotland from 7:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Morton’s wild run of scoring 26 and conceding 20 in eight games is simply unsustainable.

They’re the neutrals’ favourite, which should lead to a great game for the cameras, but if they stand any chance of lasting success, that defence needs to come into line.

It’s still early days for Inverness, they are still expected to be in or around the promotion picture, and should be good for at least a point here.

Prediction: Inverness 2-2 Morton

