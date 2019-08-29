France v Italy: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV and live stream

France host Italy in a warm-up clash ahead of the Rugby World Cup next month.

Advertisement

Les Bleus played two games against Scotland in recent weeks, winning one 32-3 before falling to a narrow 17-15 defeat in Edinburgh.

Italy were beaten 29-10 by Ireland before obliterating Russia in an 85-15 demolition job.

France have reached the Rugby World Cup semi-finals six times out of all eight editions of the tournament while Italy are yet to advance beyond the pool stage.

Both teams will hope to go one step further when the action kicks off in Japan this autumn.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the France v Italy game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is France v Italy?

France v Italy will kick off at 8:10pm on Friday 30th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream France v Italy

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 7:55pm.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

Advertisement

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.