Cardiff v Fulham: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Fulham will hope to put pressure on the early leaders of the Championship when they travel to face Cardiff this week.

Scott Parker’s men tallied up a three-game winning streak in their opening five fixtures to place them fifth in the table.

Convincing wins over Blackburn, Huddersfield and Millwall have been book-ended by defeats to Barnsley and Nottingham Forest.

Still, fans will be pleased with Fulham’s readjustment to the second tier given the fate of fellow relegated sides Cardiff and Huddersfield.

Huddersfield are languishing in the bottom three after a disastrous start to the campaign while this week’s opponents Cardiff sit in 14th.

The Bluebirds lost two of their opening three games but have recovered to pick up four points in two games.

Neil Warnock will be keen to turn the Cardiff City Stadium into a fortress this season, starting with a tough clash against the Cottagers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cardiff v Fulham game on TV and online.

What time is the Cardiff v Fulham game?

Cardiff v Fulham will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 30th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Cardiff v Fulham

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Cardiff looked way off the pace against Reading the last time they were in front of the Sky cameras, and they suffered a dire 3-0 home defeat to Luton on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup.

Warnock’s men were limited to just 29% possession on their own turf – the wily boss isn’t renowned for glitzy, passing football but no team can expect to win with such a poor grip on the game.

He will demand a much-improved display from his side against Fulham, but the visitors will hope to exploit Cardiff’s poor start, to kick them while they’re down.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-2 Fulham