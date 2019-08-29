AIK v Celtic: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Celtic have one foot in the Europa League group stage ahead of their play-off second-leg clash with AIK.

The Bhoys ran out 2-0 winners in Glasgow last week with James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard on the scoresheet.

The hosts limited the Swedish side to just a solitary effort on target and will hope for a repeat display in Scandinavia.

AIK are the defending champions of the Allsvenskan – the Swedish top flight – with former Sunderland midfielder Seb Larsson among their ranks.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon will be aware of the threat AIK pose, but knows that an away goal for his own side would leave their opponents with a mountain to climb.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the AIK v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is the AIK v Celtic game?

AIK v Celtic will kick off at 6:00pm on Thursday 29th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream AIK v Celtic

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 5:55pm.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Individual quality from Edouard shone through in the first leg but Celtic will require an all-round team effort to dig in and hold their lead on away soil.

Celtic don’t make life easy for themselves on the continent – the Bhoys’ 5-4 aggregate defeat against Cluj in the Champions League qualifiers this season attests to that.

One goal should do the trick for Lennon and his men, but it won’t be a comfortable night.

Prediction: AIK 2-1 Celtic